Steve Hoffman Sells 156,275 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $82,031.25.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

Shares of TYME traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.17. 30,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,533,225. The company has a market capitalization of $200.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

