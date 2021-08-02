Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $207.05. 360,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,965. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.