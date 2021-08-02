Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,374 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 112.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SF opened at $66.54 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

