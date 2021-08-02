Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Update

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 494.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLFF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.