Stipend (SPD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 36% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $803,670.26 and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,302.52 or 0.99448435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00031904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.08 or 0.01047748 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00345256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00411708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071511 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,634,453 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.