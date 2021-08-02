Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Stitch Fix worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,474,000 after acquiring an additional 97,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 868,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after buying an additional 87,485 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $11,858,975.88. Insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,544,196 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

