STK Achieves Market Cap of $795,510.92 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, STK has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One STK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STK has a market cap of $795,510.92 and $3,315.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00057098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.51 or 0.00805865 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00091371 BTC.

About STK

STK is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official website is stktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

Buying and Selling STK

