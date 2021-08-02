STMicroelectronics’ (STM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.