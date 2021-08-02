Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 2nd (BYRN, CANO, DASH, DOMA, KRUS, LEVI, LYFT, MGY, MKTW, PMVP)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 2nd:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Gordon Haskett issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Gordon Haskett issued a buy rating on the stock.

