Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 2nd (BYRN, CANO, DASH, DOMA, KRUS, LEVI, LYFT, MGY, MKTW, PMVP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 2nd:
B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Gordon Haskett issued a hold rating on the stock.
Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Gordon Haskett issued a buy rating on the stock.
