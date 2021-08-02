Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 2nd (BYRN, CANO, DASH, DOMA, KRUS, LEVI, LYFT, MGY, MKTW, PMVP)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, August 2nd:

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). Gordon Haskett issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). Gordon Haskett issued a buy rating on the stock.

