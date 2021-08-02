Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 2nd (ABI, BAS, DAI, HEI, KGX, MTX, NEM, RDSB, SHL, SO)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 2nd:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €58.70 ($69.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

