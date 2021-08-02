Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 2nd (ABI, BAS, DAI, HEI, KGX, MTX, NEM, RDSB, SHL, SO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, August 2nd:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Daimler (ETR:DAI)

was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €58.70 ($69.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

