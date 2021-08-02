Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,710 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95,067% compared to the average volume of 6 call options.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,916,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,299. The firm has a market cap of $413.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.