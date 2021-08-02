Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,710 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95,067% compared to the average volume of 6 call options.
NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,916,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,299. The firm has a market cap of $413.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.