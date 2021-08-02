Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 587 call options.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. 11,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,366. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

