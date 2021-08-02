Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,816 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the typical daily volume of 587 call options.
Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. 11,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,366. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.
In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4,512.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
