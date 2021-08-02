Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,433 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $18,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 75,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 51,974 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $223.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

