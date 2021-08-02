Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

