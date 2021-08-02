Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NEE stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

