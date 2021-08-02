Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM opened at $198.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.79. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.