Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

