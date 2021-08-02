Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.43 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

