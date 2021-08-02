Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.05 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $621.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The company has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.18.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

