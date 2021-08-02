Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $17.78 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Linde by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $307.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $308.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

