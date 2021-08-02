Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $42.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,694.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

