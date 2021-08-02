Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $243.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

