Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,780,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,685,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,057,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,594,000 after buying an additional 432,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $151.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40. The company has a market cap of $459.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

