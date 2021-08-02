Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 626 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $31,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $328.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

