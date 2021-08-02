Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $270.94 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

