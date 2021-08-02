Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 63.3% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $43.15 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

