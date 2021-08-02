Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

NYSE EDF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 67,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,798. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

