STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

