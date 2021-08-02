Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $79.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

