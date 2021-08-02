Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

STRT opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.41. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

