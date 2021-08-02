Stream Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.07 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $301,730.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

