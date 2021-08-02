StrongHands Trading 32.6% Lower This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $403,632.08 and approximately $170.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000241 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,652,261,533 coins and its circulating supply is 17,239,067,179 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

