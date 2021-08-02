Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Head-To-Head Survey

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 99.60%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -56.79 Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.23 $8.80 million $0.27 64.15

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

