Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $3,342.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

