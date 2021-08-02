Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Shares Up 0.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Summer Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

