Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

