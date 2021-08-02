Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 235,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Maky Zanganeh purchased 389,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.