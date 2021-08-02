Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$57.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.69 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.13. 507,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,168 shares of company stock worth $7,856,496 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

