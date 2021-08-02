Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.00 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,168 shares of company stock worth $7,856,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

