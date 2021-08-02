Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.53.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,496. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

