Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-$57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.68 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.570-$-0.550 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 507,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,554. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -13.99. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,168 shares of company stock worth $7,856,496. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

