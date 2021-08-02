Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) COO Sells $2,200,644.66 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.74. The stock had a trading volume of 368,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.01 and a 12 month high of $199.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.19.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

