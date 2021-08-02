Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS SUHJY opened at $14.42 on Monday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

