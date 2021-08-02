Sun (New) (SUN) Price Hits $0.0252 on Exchanges

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $125.08 million and $40.95 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001886 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

