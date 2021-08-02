Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Kris W. Hillstrand Sells 8,117 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NOVA stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $36.20. 2,140,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,170. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.