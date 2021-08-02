Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.72

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 2493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

