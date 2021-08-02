Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suntory Beverage & Food from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS STBFY opened at $17.58 on Monday. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

