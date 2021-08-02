SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.34 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $74.34 million and approximately $29.61 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009143 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001022 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

