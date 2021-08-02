Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Insider Marquard & Bahls AG Buys 30,000 Shares

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$525,747,258.56.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 32,200 shares of Superior Plus stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$502,796.56.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,217. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.40.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

