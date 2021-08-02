Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Insider Purchases C$502,796.56 in Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) insider Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 32,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$502,796.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,582,929 shares in the company, valued at C$524,390,719.75.

Marquard & Bahls AG also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Marquard & Bahls AG acquired 30,000 shares of Superior Plus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$470,568.00.

Shares of TSE SPB traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$15.68. The company had a trading volume of 285,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,217. Superior Plus Corp. has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark set a C$15.71 target price on Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.81.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

